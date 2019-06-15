Society

Fresno's waste bin lids will now have Braille on them

The City of Fresno has developed new waste bin lids for blind or low-vision residents.

These new lids have Braille, raised print and symbols to differentiate between trash and green waste.

The city worked with the California Council of the Blind to launch the program.

"For us, it's huge because we aren't able to independently take out our trash without having to sniff to see which one smells the worst, right? It makes such a huge difference," says Sarah Harris from the Council.

From now on, all bins will come with Braille lids.

Blind or Low Vision residents who want to change theirs can dial 3-1-1 from a land line or 559-621-2489 to request your free accessible lid replacements.
