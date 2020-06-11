clovis unified school district

Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chris Milton, a father of two former Clovis Unified School district students, said he's had enough, in a video he posted to social media, claiming the district isn't doing enough to stop racist acts and speech.

"The thing you've been consistent about is the unspoken statement you make that black lives don't matter," he said. "Clovis Unified has been complicit in the ongoing racism."

During his video, Milton reads out testimonies he says were submitted to him from parents and staff, while bringing up alleged incidents within the district.

This comes just days after the district released a statement regarding a student's post on social media containing racial slurs.

CUSD officials said, "Any student found to be promoting racism will be held accountable to the fullest extent available to our school system."

During Wednesday's board meeting, school officials also addressed the recent case, saying they see the problem, and are trying to fix the issue.

The Fresno State NAACP chapter is also stepping in.

They met with the district on Wednesday to present the results of a survey asking whether alumni of the district felt a sense of belonging.

Members say more than half of the black, Latino, and Pacific Islander respondents said they disagreed.

Milton's open letter said he's tired of empty promises and is calling for action. Fast.

"We're giving you 45 days to rectify this or we will deliver you a formal complaint," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycloviseducationrace relationsracismgeorge floydclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Buchanan High senior chooses school nurses as guests for grad ceremony
Valley school districts plan to continue meal services into the summer
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Are students logging in? Here's how school districts are keeping track
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
Central California coronavirus cases
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th
UPDATE: Man who shot San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy identified
Sonoma County to allow wineries, breweries to open tasting rooms without food on Friday
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, 2 others seriously injured
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Show More
Protesters want justice for teen killed by Fresno Police officer
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Freedom Week used as defense for South Valley man facing gun magazine charges
23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
More TOP STORIES News