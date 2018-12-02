GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 11)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The life and career of George HW Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41


H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A grace note for the ages
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno State wins the Mountain West Championship, 19-16
Tooth treatment for free? Just volunteer to help a charity!
96th annual Christmas Tree Lane opens for Valley natives, newcomers to enjoy
Fire tears through SUV nearly reaching home in Visalia
Diabetes can be diagnosed by an eye exam? And other things patients learned at 'Diabetes Clinic Day'
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairs
Health Watch: Ketamine Stills Parkinson's
Man shot following brawl outside Tachi Palace
Show More
Obrador takes office as Mexico's new president
Former President George H.W. Bush has died
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
More News