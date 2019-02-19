Funeral arrangements announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash

FUNERAL

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The blue and white flowers are ready for a final farewell to Fresno Police Officer who spent 26 years serving the community on various beats.

Phia Vang died when CHP officers say a driver was weaving in and out of traffic before going into oncoming lanes.

Vang was killed when his car overturned. The wrong-way driver was also killed.

The Vang family is planning to host 500 people each day during the memorial services.

"Besides the supplying and prepping food and everything also just preparing our hearts for those three days because we know for my family it's going to be tough. We're going to make it through the best we can," said Corey Vang, Vang's son.

The City of Fresno has donated the use of the Exhibit Hall for the service. Dignitaries and lawmakers from all over the Central Valley are expected to attend. The Vang family said the outpouring love has kept them going over the past few painful weeks.

"I was really overwhelmed, I didn't expect some people like that or officers that level to come but they did come even late at night- 11 o clock at night they came and officers from all different agencies stopped by to comfort the family and we really appreciate that," said Cher Vang, Phia Vang's brother.

Phia's family is seeing he was also loved away from home in the stories they are hearing from those lives he touched at work. His family said he always looked up to General Vang Pao, and was a trailblazer too, in his own way.

The services will be conducted by several different Christian pastors. The public is invited to attend beginning Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
