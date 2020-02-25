society

Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa held in Delano Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A funeral mass to honor Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa will be held in Delano Tuesday morning.

The mass is the first of several services to honor Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives battling a large fire at the Porterville city library.

Central Valley fire departments are lending their support to the Porterville Fire department to allow them time to mourn the loss of their fellow firefighters.

"As you could understand, it's been a very difficult weekend. It's going to be a long week ahead of those firefighter families who are still grieving and mourning their loss and processing what has happened," said Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

Porterville firefighters will be off until Sunday morning.

The funeral mass for Capt. Figueroa begins at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.

Action News will stream the service live on our website and mobile app.

Thursday, firefighter Patrick Jones will be laid to rest in the South Valley.

A joint service for the two fallen firefighters is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.
