Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones held in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two days after Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa was laid to rest in his hometown of Delano, funeral services were held in Tulare for his friend and fellow firefighter Patrick Jones.

Both men died fighting a raging fire inside the Porterville Library last week.

Porterville Police Lt. Brian Nix knew both men and said they were consummate professionals.

"I know our community is very supportive of first responders, public safety, but the outpouring of support and what I've seen since this tragic event has been just overwhelming. I can't put words on it, I can't describe it," said Nix.

There's also been an outpouring of love and support from fire crews around the state, who have spent the better part of the week in the South Valley, honoring the fallen heroes.

"That's what our main goal is - to help out the Porterville Fire Department and help them the most with their peer support and getting them back to some form of normalcy," said Clovis Fire Chief Chief John Binaski.

Thursday also saw support from an international firefighter - Anthony Locks of France.

Locks currently lives in the U.S. as part of an exchange program, but when he heard about the tragedy, he knew he needed to be in Tulare.

According to his obituary, Jones grew up in Visalia and loved sports, animals, and his family.



He was engaged to be married and was a motivated student in the firefighting field.

His family writes that his "vibrant personality and infectious smile ensured that no one he came into contact with was ever a stranger. He loved people and people loved him."

A memorial service for Porterville Fire Department Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene.

Traffic will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Street to facilitate the service.
