Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones will be held in Tulare Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends, and colleagues are preparing to gather for a funeral to honor Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones.The 25-year-old Jones and fellow firefighter Capt. Ray Figueroa died while battling a fire at the Porterville library last week.Thursday, a procession for firefighter Jones begins about 9:30 from the Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. at the Tulare Methodist Church on Kern.There will be no additional procession after the funeral service and no graveside service.Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.His obituary states, "When it came to firefighting, Patrick was relentless. He wanted to be the best he possibly could be to support his brothers - he never wanted to let them down."Jones is survived by his mother and father, siblings and his fiancée.Friday, there will be a memorial service for both Jones and Capt. Figueroa.