society

Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones will be held in Tulare Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends, and colleagues are preparing to gather for a funeral to honor Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones.

The 25-year-old Jones and fellow firefighter Capt. Ray Figueroa died while battling a fire at the Porterville library last week.

RELATED: Porterville firefighters died trying to save others inside burning library

Thursday, a procession for firefighter Jones begins about 9:30 from the Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. at the Tulare Methodist Church on Kern.

There will be no additional procession after the funeral service and no graveside service.



Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.

His obituary states, "When it came to firefighting, Patrick was relentless. He wanted to be the best he possibly could be to support his brothers - he never wanted to let them down."

Jones is survived by his mother and father, siblings and his fiancée.

Friday, there will be a memorial service for both Jones and Capt. Figueroa.

RELATED: Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyportervillevisaliatularesocietyfirefighter killedobituary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
How leap years work and why we have them
This Houston hat store will make you feel like a real cowboy!
'Yesterdays' in-home arcade is every video gamer's dream!
Madera parents take baby home after year in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
Sanger Unified warning parents of man trying to lure students
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Man's best friend helping Fresno Co. Navy veteran through service dog organization
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Show More
Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare Co. over 1 year later
Merced health officials: Stay cautious of flu amid coronavirus concern
World's largest bounce house to return to Fresno
Does shocking video of car hitting pedestrian prove intent to kill?
More TOP STORIES News