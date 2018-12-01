SOCIETY

FINAL FAREWELL: President Bush to be laid to rest in College Station

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

Bush's funeral will be held Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The arrival ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Ellington Field, then he will lie in repose at 6:45 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The funeral service at the church will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

REMEMBERING 41: Services planned to honor President George H.W. Bush

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.



The departure ceremony will start at 11:15 a.m., where he will then be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility.

The train will run through Tomball, Magnolia and Navasota on the way to College Station, and the ride is expected to last 2.5 hours.

Only five other presidents have had funeral trains, with the last being President Eisenhower. This was something President Bush wanted because he loved trains.

Once the train arrives in College Station, it will be greeted by the Corps of Cadets. At the library, there will be a brief service with a flyover with the missing man formation.

Following the service, the family will accompany the casket to the burial site, alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

Bush will be honored in Houston on Monday at a public memorial service and will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda later that evening until Wednesday morning.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, died on November 30. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William "Bucky" Bush.

SEE ALSO: 'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words

"I love you too" are George Bush's last words.

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
Social media reacts to the death of former President George H.W. Bush
Looking back at the life and leadership of George HW Bush

PHOTOS: Former President George HW Bush through the years
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston

George H.W. Bush was nation's longest-living president
George HW Bush was the nation's longest living president

George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president
Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

What Obama said after his last visit with George H.W. Bush
The 44th president visited with former President George H.W. Bush at his home just three days before he died.

George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
