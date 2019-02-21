SOCIETY

Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the furloughed park ranger who purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket.

BAYONNE, New Jersey --
A New York City park ranger from New Jersey who was furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.

Judith Smith had purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket for the December 17 drawing just days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island.

She and her two children put the ticket in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.

"When I read it the first time, you know, and then you're like, wait a minute, this can't be, though," son William Smith said. "I put the ticket under the scanner, and it said file a claim, please see the clerk, and I knew right away, something, more than $500."

And it came at the perfect time for the family. William Smith is out of work, and his mother's job was in limbo with the impending shutdown.

The family had also seen some tragedy before the big payout.

"My dad died two years ago," William Smith said. "He was sick for a while. My mom's boyfriend's mother passed away in November, and her boyfriend actually died of a massive heart attack three weeks to the day in November."

The Smiths plan to keep things simple by taking care of family, but there's no doubt they will mix in some fun with their winnings, which total more than $14 million after taxes.

"We'll continue to work, you know, set stuff up for the kids, go to college and travel," William Smith said.

The winning ticket was sold at Eddy's Wine and Liquors on Avenue C in Bayonne. The business received a $10,000 bonus.

The $29.5 million jackpot is the largest Pick-6 jackpot in New Jersey since May 2004.

The government shutdown ended last month.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotgovernment shutdownfurloughsStaten IslandFort WadsworthBayonneHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
Veteran finds uniform at antique store in Bakersfield three years after it was lost
Fresno Police welcome new K-9 officers to the force
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Officers on scene of drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Judge denies change of venue for Kori Muhammad trial
Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
Businesses, commuters suffer as portions of Hwy 59 stay closed
Despite wet winter, Fresno is monitoring conditions to determine outdoor watering regulations
Show More
Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
More News