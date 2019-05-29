Society

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat

The actor who plays Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" is taking some time to work on what his rep calls "personal issues."

The rep for Kit Harington says the actor has checked into a wellness retreat to work out his unspecified issues.

A statement from the rep says Harington decided to use the post-"Game of Thrones" break in his schedule to spend time at the facility.

There's no word on the reason or where the facility is located.

Harington is 32. He is married to his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie.

More on "Game of Thrones":
'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary

EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary.



Game of Thrones baby names surging in popularity
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity.



Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.


Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in scene
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.



Game of Thrones battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings
EMBED More News Videos

NO SPOILERS! The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityrehabhbo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News