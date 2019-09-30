Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's going to cost you a bit more to fill up at the pump in the Valley.In Fresno, gas prices have spiked up more than 23 cents compared to last week.Gas was reported at $3.89 at the Sinclair and Arco stations in west Fresno Monday, just below the $3.90 average for Fresno for the day.California's gas prices have risen almost forty cents in the last month. The average gallon of gas statewide costs about $4 statewide.In the Central Valley, other prices are a bit cheaper with Merced reported with an average price of $3.21 and Visalia with an average of $3.74.