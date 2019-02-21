Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial

The college student texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito. So Mom sent a video.
i texted my mom telling her i didn’t know how to fold my burrito and she sent me this 🤧🤧 i don’t deserve her pic.twitter.com/zM08iCzk2T— april 🌻 (@_aprilolvera) February 21, 2019
This is the tutorial April Olvera got from her mom after asking for help. The 40-second video shows mom patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito before signing off with a message of love.
People cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.
The video has nearly 10 million views.