feel good

Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial

EMBED <>More Videos

A Gilroy mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college

Updated an hour ago
GILROY, Calif. -- A Gilroy mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college.

The college student texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito. So Mom sent a video.



This is the tutorial April Olvera got from her mom after asking for help. The 40-second video shows mom patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito before signing off with a message of love.

People cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.

The video has nearly 10 million views.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societygilroybuzzworthyfoodfamilycollege studentfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Dog's head gets stuck in spare tire
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
TOP STORIES
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
Updated 3 hours ago
Bill would let CA drivers register vehicle every other year
Dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Top Catholic church leader convicted of sex abuse
73 dead coyotes found behind NC subdivision
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
High-speed chase on Highway 99 ends in deadly crash
Show More
Police encourage potential victims of Fresno priest to come forward
Updated 18 minutes ago
Crews investigating garage fire at Central Fresno apartment building
ICE issues immigration detainer on driver in deadly Selma DUI crash
Prime suspect in Tulare homicide arrested during search warrant
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
More TOP STORIES News