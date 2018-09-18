SOCIETY

4-year-old girl named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence Wisniewski, 4, of Chicago, wanted to help Florence victims after hearing her name several times over the last few days.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 4-year-old Chicago girl named Florence is trying to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Rain and wind from Florence have left thousands flooded and in need of help in North and South Carolina.

That means young Florence Wisniewski - also known as Flo - has been hearing her name over and over in the past few days. Now, she is a force of her own.

"I think people want to help and they just needed a little push and Flo was that push," said her mother, Tricia Wisniewski. "She didn't know exactly what was happening so we started showing her videos and reading her articles and telling her just what was happening and showing her houses underwater and she wanted to help."

Flo's parents put out a donation box on their front porch and at Flo's preschool to collect non-perishable items, such as food, diapers, and toiletries, for victims of the destructive storm.

"Because I think it's right to do, to help people," Florence said.

Then, Flo's mom shared a photo on Facebook last Friday calling for donations. The post has been shared thousands of times.

Now, the family has collected hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

"People are coming up to me at the store or at a fest and telling me about it and it's been great. It speaks volumes of the neighborhood," Tricia Wisniewski said.

The family will be taking donations up until Friday, which is Florence's birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane florenceu.s. & worlddonationscharitygood newsfeel goodIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News