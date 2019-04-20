Society

Girl discovers million-year-old shark tooth during spring break trip to North Carolina

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, North Carolina -- A girl on spring break with her family discovered an ancient treasure that is believed to be at least a million years old.

Avery Fauth found a megalodon shark tooth while searching the sand near North Topsail Beach.

Her dad had been looking for one for more than 20 years and got Avery and her sisters into the habit as well.

"We were all kind of jumping up and down and screaming really loud and my dad didn't believe us at first and I was Facetiming people and they said that we bought it, and so they kind of didn't believe us, but then when I came back and showed them, they said it was really cool," Fauth said.

The megalodon was the largest shark ever documented and went extinct millions of years ago.

That means the tooth could be up to 3 million years old.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinabeachesvacationsharksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News