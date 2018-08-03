SOCIETY

Girl power! Mom dresses daughter up as Frida Kahlo, Julia Child and other influential women

MCHENRY, Ill. --
One Illinois infant is getting a first-hand lesson in women's history through a heartwarming series of photos showing her dressed as some of our time's most influential ladies.

Jenelle Wexler first dressed her 3-month-old daughter Liberty as artist Frida Kahlo, and the infant has since appeared as athlete Billie Jean King, Queen Elizabeth II, chef Julia Child, activist Malala Yousafzai, artist Frida Kahlo and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.

"I was having so much fun looking up all these women and reading how empowering these women are," Wexler told ABC News. "She's loving it, but she has no idea what I'm doing."

