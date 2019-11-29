Society

Don't force girls to give hugs over the holidays: Girl Scouts

The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchildrengirl scoutsholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police treat stabbing incident on London Bridge as terror-related
5 Fwy. reopening again in Grapevine amid heavy snow
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving
Hundreds show up for annual Poverello House Thanksgiving meal
Show More
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News