Coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak

Gloria Gaynor has a message for a world as it works to slow the spread of the new coronavirus: We will survive...but we need to wash our hands!

The disco legend took to her TikTok account with a simple -- and catchy -- message to encourage good hygiene. In it, she washes her hands while singing along to her 1978 disco mega-hit "I Will Survive."



"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned the video along with the hashtags #iwillsurvivechallenge, #fyp, #coronavirus and #handwashing.

Despite a run for hand sanitizer, soap and water still reign supreme as far as cleanliness is concerned, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

If you're not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn't kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you're using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they're dry. Another tip: don't touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentertainmentcoronavirusmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
Boston Marathon, Masters golf tournament postponed
Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans
Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
Fresno City College, other SCCCD campuses temporarily suspend in-person classes
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Show More
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
Roadway closed for homicide investigation in Los Banos, police say
Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Central CA coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News