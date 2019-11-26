CA favors mac and cheese in most Googled Thanksgiving side dishes

Still not sure what to cook for Thanksgiving? The country's most Googled side dishes could give you some inspiration.A Google Trends map shows the most Googled food for every state. The most-searched-for dishes in the United States include casseroles, veggies, stuffing, and dressing.However, in California, the most Googled side dish was mac and cheese.Those living in other states on the West Coast searched for all sorts of side dishes including, green beans, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and creamy mashed potatoes.In North Dakota, Keto Soup was the most searched dish. In Texas? Fruit salad.