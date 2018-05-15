Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?

YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
Twitter users seem split in their responses with many questioning how anyone could hear the opposite word.
Yanny vs. Laurel is starting some real fights— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018
it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018
It’s 100% yanny how could it possibly be laurel— emily ✨ (@blueftaddy) May 15, 2018
I heard both, the higher voice says yanny while the lower voice underneath says laurel— parallel parking fan page (@caitlinn__starr) May 15, 2018
