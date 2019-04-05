Grizzlies unveil ballpark improvements on Opening Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies unveiled their new-and-improved ballpark as they hosted the Reno Aces for Opening Day on Thursday.The club's $3.4 million improvement project has been widely discussed leading up to Opening Day at Chukchansi Park. Possibly the biggest change is "Fresno Social," an area down the left field line that the Grizzlies describe as "a premium area without premium pricing."The area features a full bar, a lounge area, and furniture that is open to fans at any time and give a view of the game from left field."I think this is amazing, it's a great way to get people together," said Donald Keith as he entered the Social Club. No additional charge is necessary to access the area.The team also introduced a Splash Park in right field, presented by Community Medical Centers, where fans can cool off in the heat.The Kodiak Club received a makeover before the season as well and features a new walk-up bar, new tables, chairs, restrooms, new flooring, flat-screen TVs and an all-you-can-eat buffet. General concession areas and food quality were also addressed with the upgrade.The Grizzlies won their Opening Day matchup with the Aces 5-4.