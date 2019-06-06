Half Dome cables installed for the season

Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that Half Dome's cables are up for the season.
This process was delayed due to the massive amounts of snow that fell this past winter.
In the Facebook post, park officials said a helicopter was needed this year to help with some repairs.
Park officials are warning hikers to be prepared with lots of water, good hiking boots, and headlamp.
They also want hikers to be aware of possible thunderstorms that may appear and be ready to turn around.
Park rangers say the Merced River is running high and hikers should stay back.
They also say if you see a bear on the trail or approaching you, scare it away by yelling loudly, angrily, and persistently.
A permit is required to summit Half Dome. A limited number of permits are available every day, two days in advance. See https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm for details.
