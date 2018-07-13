Hanford officer caught lending a helping hand

A Hanford Police officer didn't know he was being filmed as he lends a helping hand.#ABC30Insider Francisco Ramirez posted this clip to his Instagram page.Along with the video he wrote, "One of Hanford's finest turned around to help this struggling lady up the curb with her walker. We have some good guys on our force."The Hanford Police Department reposted the video on their own Instagram saying it's not every day moments like this are captured.If you see a random act of kindness and happen to get it on video, we would love to see it! Use the hashtag #ABC30Insider.