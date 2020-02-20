royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to begin new life on March 31

By Danica Kirka
LONDON -- Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are breaking free of the royal family starting March 31, the couple's office said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Buckingham Palace reviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's use of the label "Sussex Royal" after their decision to step back from royal duties. Talks involving senior officials are ongoing about the issue and a decision will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization.

The royal couple stunned Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they wanted to step back from royal duties. Prince Harry said he was taking a "leap of faith" in the move in an attempt to build a more peaceful life - one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility that the couple might change their minds and return sometime in the future.

Harry's late mother, Diana, was stripped of the Her Royal Highness title when she and Prince Charles divorced.

The prince and his wife will walk away from most royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England, near Windsor Castle.

The couple's departure is a wrench for the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth II said at the time that she wished the couple had wanted to remain full-time royals.

Despite the unprecedented move, the couple will keep the themes of their public work - the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.

Harry's priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development and HIV. Meghan's focus remains women's empowerment, gender equality and education.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYALS
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
Archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Neighborhood residents calling for improved safety after NW Fresno shooting
Punishment delivered for Fresno kidnapping, sex assault making national headlines
Show More
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News