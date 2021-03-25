Harry Wilmoth, Shaver Lake community pillar who lost cabin in Creek Fire, dies

A visitation was held for Wilmoth in Clovis on Wednesday. He passed away on March 8 after a long battle with cancer.
Action News first spoke with Harry last September after flames tore through parts of Shave Lake. He took us into the Dogwood Community on the road he built, where his cabin was reduced to ashes.
But the decorated Army veteran, father and grandfather wasn't discouraged and vowed to rebuild.
Now his family will fulfill that dream for him.