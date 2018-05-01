Help a valley teacher get free braces by giving them your vote

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --One Valley educator will learn whether they have won free braces next week.
Nalchajian Orthodontics in North Fresno has been receiving applications for the past four weeks for what they're calling their "Smiles For Teachers Program". The winner will receive a complementary orthodontic Invisalign or braces treatment.
Out of 93 applicants from the Fresno and Clovis area, 24 have been selected and will need your votes to win.
The teacher that gets the most votes will be the final recipient and will be announced on May 9th, during Teacher Appreciation Week.
A set of braces can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000.
