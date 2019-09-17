Society

Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10

By
Are your headphones old or bruised? If so, we may be able to help you repair them without breaking your pockets.

If you're looking to replace the ear pads on your headphones, head over to Amazon.

For $10, you'll receive a set of new ear pads which also includes a small tool to pop the old pads off and alcohol wipes to clean your new ones.

Also, if you're in the market for new headphones, we've found the best pair under $100:



