Pennsylvania hospital dresses up newborns as Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'

Infants at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh were decked out this week in tiny onesies with phrases like "Cute I am" and "Merry I must be" as well as Santa caps complete with green Yoda ears that were crocheted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.
The Baby Yoda costumes were especially exciting for new parents Bri and Sean McGowan, Star Wars fans who rewatched every Star Wars movie during Bri's pregnancy and incorporated a Star Wars reference into their pregnancy announcement.
"Ever since we watched 'The Mandalorian' when it came out, she looked at me and was like, 'I want one. I want a Baby Yoda,'" Sean McGowan joked in an interview with Bri and their infant son, Jackson.
According to chief nursing officer Patty Genday, the ward's tradition of dressing up babies for the holidays began decades ago.
"It's wonderful to see our parents look at their babies in these adorable little outfits and share them with everyone...it's a great experience for them," Genday said.
Though fans have nicknamed the character, arguably the breakout "Mandalorian" star, Baby Yoda, its official name is "the Child." At 50 years old, the Child is anything but a child, at least by human terms. And based on the known timeline of the Star Wars universe, it seems that the Child is not actually the Yoda that we all know and love -- just a member of the same species.
