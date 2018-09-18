HURRICANE FLORENCE

How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

As the Southeast copes with Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, members of the community in cities across the region are coming together to support one another in their time of need. See how neighbors are helping neighbors put the pieces back together after the devastating storm:


Wake County woman, Walmart come through with huge donation

Garner resident Shelli Tench said she felt the need to help out those displaced by Hurricane Florence. With $50 and a prayer in her pocket, she drove to the Walmart on NC-42 in Garner to buy some much-needed items for the shelter.

But store management went above and beyond, donating more than $1,000 of supplies to help those at the Garner Magnet High School shelter. Store manager Jeffrey Jobes even followed up the next day with another large donation of food to feed those in the shelter.



Jobes told ABC11 there was "no way" he could say no to Tench's request. "It definitely gets our name out there that we're here to help in our communities," Jobes added. "Whether it's hot food at our deli, baby food, diapers -- that's why we're here and what we fight for."

Durham woman's generosity helps evacuees in time of need

When a group of 12 family members from Onslow County arrived at Southeast Raleigh High School, there wasn't enough room for them. The school could only accommodate around 75 of the more than 250 who were on the bus.

That's when a call was made to Lavette McGill. She made multiple trips to pick up the group in Raleigh and bring them to her east Durham home so that the family could remain together until they're able to return home.

Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help Garner evacuees during Florence

Chick-Fil-A is widely known for closing on Sundays, but one local restaurant bucked tradition and opened on Sunday to help those most impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Like so many others, Donovan and Nikki Carless had been watching the storm unfold on television and kept asking themselves one question: "What can we do to help?" Donovan reached out to his team with an idea, and they were also excited to come in and get to work.

They coordinated with the Red Cross. Five hundred sandwiches and 1,200 nuggets later, evacuees at three different shelters were provided with hot, free and delicious food.

Dogs, cats rescued from rising floodwaters during Hurricane Florence

On Friday, dogs and cats in Jacksonville, North Carolina, were rescued from flooded homes and brought to safety.


Live video showed dogs being removed from a boat in the flood waters of Hurricane Florence. Later, the same rescue team saved cats who were stranded near a flooded home.

ABC11 reporter Julie Wilson even helped carry a dog to safety in New Bern on Friday. While helping a woman, her baby, and her mother, Wilson saw one of the women struggling to save her dog and didn't hesitate to jump in and offer a helping hand. During a Facebook live, Wilson picked up the injured Rottweiler, the family's service dog, and helped carry it to safety.
Residents brave floodwaters to feed horses in high water

On Monday, Chopper11 HD captured a glimpse of residents with a small boat and a pickup truck feeding horses in high floodwaters in Pender County.

Fayetteville community stepping in to help after widespread flooding

Fayetteville residents and community groups stepped up to lend a helping hand to their neighbors impacted by Florence. Fayetteville Christian School opened its doors and served as a distribution center to help those impacted by the storm get the supplies they need most. Volunteers also served up hot meals and smiles to those in need.

"Toiletries, clothes, baby food. People don't have a way to feed their animals," said Tammi Peters with Fayetteville Christian School. "We've got lots of water."

Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

Flo Wisniewski might not live in the Carolinas, but she's doing her part to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence. The Chicago 4-year-old and her family put out a donation box on their front porch and at Flo's preschool to collect non-perishable items, such as food, diapers, and toiletries, for victims of the destructive storm.

Flo collected hundreds of dollars of donated supplies during the drive, which coincided with her birthday.

EMBED More News Videos

Florence Wisniewski, 4, of Chicago, wanted to help Florence victims after hearing her name several times over the last few days.

Click here to find out how you can help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane florencecommunitycommunity servicebe inspiredact of kindnessu.s. & world
Related
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News