EMBED >More News Videos Kobe Bryant's nonprofit will be named the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor his daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant announced Thursday.

LOS ANGELES -- The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center at 10 a.m.Live coverage of the memorial by our sister station in Los Angeles, KABC-TV, will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch the broadcast streaming online on the ABC30 app The memorial will not be shown on TV screens at L.A. Live or near Staples Center, so officials are asking that fans do not congregate outside the service.