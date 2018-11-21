ACCUWEATHER

How to water your Christmas tree

Have you picked out your Christmas tree? These watering tips from AccuWeather will keep your tree in great shape throughout the holiday season. (Shutterstock)

Have you picked out your Christmas tree? These watering tips from AccuWeather will keep your tree in great shape throughout the holiday season:

  • If you can't cut your own tree, ask for a fresh cut on the trunk. Remember that a tree is a live organism -- like a plant, get it in water as soon after the fresh cut as possible.
  • If you wait too long to put your tree into water, dried sap forms a seal over the trunk and makes it nearly impossible for water to absorb.
  • The tree will drink a lot in the first few days, so check it twice a day and keep the stand full.
  • Experts say additives like tree preservatives and sugar solutions don't help, nor does drilling a hole in the base of the trunk.

SEE ALSO: Should you get a real or fake Christmas tree?
AccuWeather weighs the pros and cons of artificial Christmas trees and real Christmas trees so you can decide what's right for you.

