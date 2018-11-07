Hundreds of Central Unified students receive new coats to stay warm this winter.

Hundreds of students in Central Unified School District now have a new coat to help them get through these chilly autumn mornings.Wednesday morning the district handed out the new jackets to students who are in need."It is one thing to come to school with learning challenges but coming to school with it being cold and what not. Having the proper clothing just adds to those complex issues," said Andrew Alvarado, Central Unified Superintendent.A group of students at Teague Elementary School was the first to receive new coats in the district.In all 825 students at 22 schools will get a new jackets.Central Unified and Foundations of Central Schools received a donation to buy the coats from Granville Homes."We don't believe that any kid will go without the proper clothing. Just a simple item like that can change a child and student's outlook on life," said Darius Assemi, Granville Homes.District leaders say nearly 70% of students in Central Unified are in need of food or clothing donations, including a winter jacket."Mom I got a coat. Now you can buy my other siblings who don't have coat a new coat now," said Jazmine Perez, Teague Elementary Student."I'm not going to be so cold anymore. I'm going to be so warm. I'm going to tell my mom to put it on for me, so I look cool," said Yaretzy Villarreal,Teague Elementary Student.