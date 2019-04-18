Hundreds of students spend Spring Break volunteering to serve others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Peoples Church, you can find kids playing volleyball or tossing around the football during spring break.But these students actually spent their week off school working even harder than they do in the classroom."We just want to be the ones setting the example for what it looks like to love a city and serve a city," says Abdiel Pagan, a student ministry pastor.Breakaway camp - for students in junior high to high school - featured 350 volunteers.Throughout the week they commit to various service projects within the city of Fresno."Food distribution to city cleanup projects to going to some of the lower income areas in the city and hanging out with kids," says Pagan.Like their youth sports and education camp at the Mary Ella Brown center, Fresno Police even joined in on the fun!"There are needs here that need to be met and if not us, then who's going to do it?" says Pagan.A collective 7,300 hours of service were performed over three days.Each night ended with youth service."We remind them that this is part of their purpose, their purpose is to make a difference," says Pagan.If you're interested in taking part, this camp is available every year during spring break. You can sign up through Peoples Church.