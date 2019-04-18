volunteerism

Hundreds of students spend Spring Break volunteering to serve others

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Peoples Church, you can find kids playing volleyball or tossing around the football during spring break.

But these students actually spent their week off school working even harder than they do in the classroom.

"We just want to be the ones setting the example for what it looks like to love a city and serve a city," says Abdiel Pagan, a student ministry pastor.

Breakaway camp - for students in junior high to high school - featured 350 volunteers.

Throughout the week they commit to various service projects within the city of Fresno.

"Food distribution to city cleanup projects to going to some of the lower income areas in the city and hanging out with kids," says Pagan.

Like their youth sports and education camp at the Mary Ella Brown center, Fresno Police even joined in on the fun!

"There are needs here that need to be met and if not us, then who's going to do it?" says Pagan.

A collective 7,300 hours of service were performed over three days.

Each night ended with youth service.

"We remind them that this is part of their purpose, their purpose is to make a difference," says Pagan.

If you're interested in taking part, this camp is available every year during spring break. You can sign up through Peoples Church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnovolunteerism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLUNTEERISM
Brothers, 12 and 13, balance owning bakery and college classes
Volunteers build home for family who lost home in 2016 fire
Generation Green helping underserved youth explore forest jobs
Professional Baby Cuddlers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News