Hundreds of strangers raise $12,000 for 92-year-old WWII veteran who was scammed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I'm glad you're here. In fact, I'm glad I'm here too."You wouldn't know it by his attitude, but 92-year-old Floyd Smith lost a huge part of his retirement savings to a man who'd done window work on his house shortly after his wife died.Smith says that man, Mark Gleizer, claimed he was in real financial trouble.The World War II veteran loaned him $10,000 and never got it back.Many viewers saw Floyd's story and decided to do something.In fact, 374 people actually made donations to him.On Monday, he unwrapped a special present - a huge check of $12,472.60 and Action News was there to watch the beaming veteran receive it.Floyd served in the Navy as World War II came to a close.He wants to go back to the sea - or at least the beach - for a honeymoon with his new wife.He doesn't take it for granted that he gets a second chance.A hotel in Cayucos also donated a two-night stay for Floyd and his wife.And to be sure he can hear everything from now on, Beltone is donating some brand new hearing aids in January.For this wonderful occasion, he burst out in a little song for the newest love in his life.With his new check in hand and his love by his side, he left us with a few words of wisdom."Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone," he said.