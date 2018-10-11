SOCIETY

Hypnotist uses "power of suggestion" to ask girlfriend to marry him

Rory recorded this video of his recent proposal to his girlfriend Sara.

A marriage proposal takes the "power of suggestion" to the extreme.

"Will you marry me Sara? Sara. Serious question. Like really serious. Sleep."

She seems to be really enjoying the moment and is clearly under Rory's spell.

That's because Rory's a hypnotist!

He gives Sara several suggestions and makes her fall asleep each time she looks at the ring in the box.

Eventually, Rory wakes up Sara and asks her to marry him for real.
