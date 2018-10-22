SOCIETY

MARATHON WEDDING: Couple weds halfway through race

EMBED </>More Videos

This couple is in it for the long run.

DETROIT, Michigan --
Two marathon runners are proving that they are in it for the long run.

Over the weekend, Whitney Black and Stephen Phillips went the extra mile when they decided to tie the knot before reaching the finish line at the Detroit Marathon.

The couple got halfway through the race when they decided to get married.

According to the couple, Whitney overcame many obstacles in order to be able to run in the marathon. Whitney was previously injured in an accident and years later she was struck by a car while running.

The couple said that getting married at the marathon perfectly fits their relationship.

Following their wedding, they went on to finish the race.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingmarathonsfeel goodMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Kings Co. man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Oakhurst
Bulldogs staying focused amidst national attention
Man stabs food delivery person after receiving order
Jayme Closs disappearance: Sheriff seeks 2K volunteers to help search for missing Wis. girl
Mendota principal accused of molesting second graders pleads not guilty
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Show More
Dozens hurt in floor collapse in party near Clemson University
Motorcyclist hit and killed by car in Dos Palos
Two people recovering in hospital after being hit by car in East Clovis
Driver charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
More News