US immigration agents arrest 680 people at Mississippi plants, marking largest raids in at least a decade

MORTON, Miss. -- U.S. immigration officials say raids at seven food processing plants in Mississippi resulted in 680 arrests.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the arrest count from Wednesday's raids may make it the largest workplace sting in more than a decade and probably the largest ever for a single state.About 600 agents fanned out across the plants, surrounding the perimeters to prevent workers from fleeing, authorities said. They targeted several companies.The raids happened in small towns near Jackson with a workforce made up largely of Latino immigrants. The towns hit include Bay Springs, Carthage, Canton, Morton, Pelahatchie and Sebastapol.