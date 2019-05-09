Igloo is recalling nearly 60,000 marine coolers over concerns of entrapment and suffocation hazards.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Wednesday.
On its website, it said the cooler's latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, which could cause someone to get trapped inside and possibly suffocate.
The issue can be fixed with a repair.
This affects the Igloo 'Marine Elite Coolers' which are airtight and made for use around water.
You can learn more about the recall at igloocoolers.com.
Igloo recalling marine coolers over concerns of entrapment, suffocation hazards
RECALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News