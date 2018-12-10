SOCIETY

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --
There were tearful reunions outside City Hall in downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon as about 40 immigrant families brought bouquets of flowers and welcome signs to greet relatives from Mexico.

Some of the families hadn't seen their loved ones in 20 years because of their immigration status. Jose Tello, 22, was 8-years-old the last time he saw his grandfather.

"I dreamt about going back to the homeland and seeing him," Jose said. "Now I have him here - that's even better."

Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo hosted the reunification event. The families were granted temporary humanitarian visas that will allow them to spend 30 days in the U.S. and celebrate the holidays with relatives who live in the country.

"We know that the love of a family cannot be stopped by a politician, by a law, by a wall...that the love of a family transcends all," he said.
