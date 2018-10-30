SOCIETY

Indiana father dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana father apologized after he and his son wore Nazi costumes for a Halloween event in Owensboro. Bryant Goldbach said he wanted to do it for historical reasons, but quickly

OWENSBORO, Ind. --
An Indiana father apologized Friday after he and his son wore Nazi costumes for a Halloween event in Owensboro. Bryant Goldbach said he wanted to do it for historical reasons, but quickly regretted his choice.

Goldbach told WEHT he came up with the costume ideas at the last minute. He went to the town's Trail of Treats event as a generic soldier. His son was dressed as Adolf Hitler.

"We are only in this for living history," Goldbach said.

But once people at the event came up to them and told Goldbach they were offended by the costumes, he started to second guess his decision.

"About the time the first person approached us - it was at that time that they clued me to, 'We shouldn't have done this,'" Goldbach said.

"He could've made his face up. He could have went as a clown. I know clowns - a lot of people are afraid of clowns. He could've been anything," said Wanda Anthony, who said she was disturbed by Goldbach's choice in costume. "We don't need that. There's been a lot of people in concentration camps."

A business owner from the area said he wouldn't have let the father or son inside if he was still wearing the outfit. Amanda Brewer, who also opposed the costumes, said they "promoted something that was terrible that happened in the past that maybe should not have been brought up."

"Not everybody has the devotion to history I have. It's...I'm sorry. I feel like I've hurt a lot of people. I'd do anything to make it right," Goldbach said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweennazisu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
VIDEO: YouTube family says parents may want to impose 'Mommy Tax' this Halloween
ABC30 Community
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
More Society
Top Stories
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Show More
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico
More News