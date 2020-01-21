Society

Iowa dance teams stays in perfect rhythm during power and music outages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dance team in Iowa didn't let a technical glitch stop them from pulling off a great performance.

The high schoolers from Pleasant Hill call themselves the "Rhythamettes," and they sure lived up to their name!

Midway through the performance, the lights started to flash and then their music went out, but they managed to keep the rhythm and stay in sync.

The group went on to win first place for the regional competition for the large team hip-hop category.
