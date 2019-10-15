Society

It has been 10 years since the Colorado "Balloon Boy" hoax

FORT COLLINS, Colorado -- A report of a 6-year-old Colorado boy trapped inside a runaway helium balloon engrossed the nation 10 years ago.

It happened near Fort Collins, Colorado on Oct. 15, 2009 and millions of people recall stopping what they were doing to watch the bizarre report unfold.

Falcon Heene, then known as "Balloon Boy," was found safe at home in what turned out to be a hoax. The family publicly announced the incident was a publicity stunt aimed at securing a reality TV show for the family.

Falcon's parents served up to a month in jail and the family later moved out of the state.

Falcon, now 16 years old, is a part of a band with his two brothers and says he hardly remembers the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradobizarrehistoryfamilyu.s. & worldballoon
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle fire at NorCal energy facility
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
4-month-old Hanford baby kidnapped by homeless man found safe: Police
5-year-old Clovis girl passes away after nearly drowning
Local doctor creates dessert to help with immune and gut health
Show More
Northern California man tells police he killed 4 people
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Good Samaritan describes moment man attacked 2 people in downtown
DNA from suspect's relative led to arrest in child kidnap-rape case
Fresno ranked in top 15 worst driving cities in America
More TOP STORIES News