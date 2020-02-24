Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews struggle topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews will try and knock it down again.

The attempt at implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosionu.s. & worlddemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Shot fired at Visalia home hours after pipe bomb is left on doorstep
Bullets hit parked cars, church in southwest Fresno
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Corcoran woman arrested for abusing mother, daughter
Show More
Shed catches fire near central Fresno home, apartment
Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
More TOP STORIES News