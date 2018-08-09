SOCIETY

Texas mom brings new meaning to words 'cover up' in viral breastfeeding photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Post of woman responding to a request to cover-up goes viral

A Texas mom who was told to cover up while she was breastfeeding did exactly what she was asked, but it's the way she did it that's grabbing attention.

Melanie Libson Dudley told Good Morning America she was at a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas feeding her 3-month-old son, and on top of that, it was hot outside.

"It was 95 degrees, humid and my back was toward the restaurant," Dudley explained to GMA. "I was feeding my baby -- covered -- and it was extremely hot and sticky."

Dudley said that's when she tossed the cover, but someone in their dinner party wasn't happy about it.

"A man within our party said I needed to cover up because they did not want to see my exposed breast. I was speechless and told my husband to hand me my cover and I put it over my head as a sarcastic gesture," Dudley said.

Dudley's husband snapped the photo seen 'round the world showing Dudley with the cover over her face instead.

The photo was then posted on Facebook by a family friend. It's been shared more than 200,000 times, and appears to have struck a nerve with people on both sides of the debate to cover up.

"Sorry, but when feeding there is no need to expose one's whole breast. A simple cloth can cover for modesty and respect for others," one user said.

Another person added, "I love this. No one cares about other's respect when it comes to our own children. Don't look and stare or cover your face and go away. Simple as that."

Either way, Dudley believes her story has gone viral because "it's a topic that resonates with a lot of women, and they're just tired of (breastfeeding in public) being up for discussion."

Dudley is from Austin and is also a mom to 4-year-old twin boys.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newsbreast feedingviralviral videoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News