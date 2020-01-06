online dating

'Dating Sunday': Jan. 5 expected to be the busiest online dating day in 2020, experts say

SAN FRANCISCO -- This is the best time for those looking to find love, according to experts.

Sunday, Jan. 5 is expected to be a "dating Sunday," as online dating's busiest day of the year.

Experts say people are looking to put themselves out again after the holiday season.

RELATED: South Bay woman takes to Twitter to share her disastrous date at Sharks game

A matchmaker on "Good Morning America" says to brave it out and reach out to your matches on apps.

"When you're on the apps, you don't have to have these long, deep conversations by text. What you can do to see if you can actually build some chemistry is take it to the phone. When you talk to someone before a date on the phone, actually speak and talk, you're creating a connection, so when you get on the date, it doesn't feel so awkward," she said.

Online dating services such as Match and Bumble are expecting a high volume traffic on its sites, with an increase in new users.

According to Match, the "peak dating season" runs through Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingsocial appsonline datinglovesocial mediau.s. & worldapps
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
Firebaugh murder: Case moving slowly
Man accused of scamming $2 million by 'wooing women with words of love' online
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Florida woman taken on police chase on first date
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Show More
Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow
Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
More TOP STORIES News