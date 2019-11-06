Society

'Jeopardy' teen champ donates part of winnings to cancer research in honor of Alex Trebek

NEW YORK -- A teen who won this year's Teen Tournament on "Jeopardy!" is donating part of his winnings to cancer research in honor of his hero, longtime host Alex Trebek.

Avi Gupta, a freshman at Columbia University, took home $100,000 after winning the tournament in June.

In honor of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the 18-year-old announced he has donated more than $10,000 toward cancer research after learning about Trebek's health battle.


"When I heard his diagnosis, I was devastated, and I knew that whatever I could do to help, I was going to try and do that -- not just for him, but for the millions of others who suffer from cancer," Gupta said. "Because we all know someone who has cancer or has suffered from this deadly disease, and I just hope to support efforts to cure that."

Trebek is battling stage four pancreatic cancer and announced his diagnosis in March. He recently revealed he was having another round of chemotherapy.

He is urging everyone to learn about the risk and symptoms, and to wear purple in November to spread awareness. Last month he released a public service announcement in conjunction with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.


While Trebek has suggested his tenure as the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" may be coming to an end, Gupta remains optimistic.

"I know that his diagnosis is grim, the prognosis for his cancer is grim, and so I don't know what that means for his hosting going forward, but I know that if anyone can beat this disease and this diagnosis, it's Alex," Gupta said.

The exact amount of Gupta's donation was $10,314. The last three numbers are a nod to Pi.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypancreatic canceralex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
UPDATE: Officers arrest Hanford woman charged with murder of her unborn baby
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Show More
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News