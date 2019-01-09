YACHT

Jerry Jones becomes owner of new $250 million 'superyacht'

Jerry Jones, the high-flying billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, lassoed one heck of a Christmas gift: a $250 million, helipad-equipped superyacht bearing the name of his wife.

Websites that cover the yachting industry report that Jones took delivery of a nearly 360-foot, Dutch-built yacht on Dec. 20 somewhere in Scandinavia. It just so happens that the field at AT&T Stadium measures 360 feet in length. In other words, Jones' new seagoing toy is, fittingly, as long as a football field.
Famed Italian yacht design firm Nuvolari Lenard drew up plans for Jones' new vessel, with the United Kingdom's Lateral Naval Architects assuming the naval architecture tasks and U.K. yacht specialist Reymond Langton Design handling interior design.

