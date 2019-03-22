Society

Job pays $1,000 to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies

EMBED <>More Videos

A website is offering to pay $1,000 to someone who will binge watch all 20 of the previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies back-to-back.

A website is offering to pay $1,000 to someone who will binge watch all 20 of the previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies back-to-back.

This will lead up to the April 26 premiere of the movie "Avengers: Endgame."

The person must also live-tweet their marathon experience while tagging the website cabletv.com.

The winner who gets the job will also receive several Marvel prizes, including every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on Blu-ray.

To apply, fill out an application on the website here.

Marvel is part of the Disney family and Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybizarremoviesdisneymarveljobs
TOP STORIES
Man shot by woman in southwest Fresno after charging at her friend with knife
UPDATE: City of Fresno rejects proposal to make giving to panhandlers illegal
Another Fresno Ulta Beauty store robbed at lightning speed
Hunt on for Visalia man who jumped into frigid river to escape cops
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
California water tax: Mixed reactions in Valley over proposal
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
Show More
Gov. Newsom pushes for fee to clean up tainted water
Woman pulled over for possible DUI runs onto Hwy 99, hit and killed by car
Investigation continues to find cause behind ITC facility fire
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
More TOP STORIES News