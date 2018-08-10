Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case

SAN FRANCISCO --The jury has found in favor of Dewayne Lee Johnson on all claims against Monsanto as it relates to products Roundup Pro and Ranger Pro and awarded him $250 million in punitive damages.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dewayne Lee Johnson filed the civil suit against the pesticide manufacturer.
Johnson's attorneys say he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after spraying Roundup weed killer for two and a half years.
