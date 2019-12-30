Society

McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

KANSAS CITY -- McDonald's is denying accusations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with a an insult on it.

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."

The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.

The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."

This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.

Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer receives Starbucks cups with 'PIG' printed on label

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansasmcdonaldspolice officercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage, victim identified
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Suspect still on the loose in Porterville bar shooting
Support Blue Run set for February 2020 at Woodward Park
Show More
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News