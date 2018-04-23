SOCIETY

Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3; name yet to be announced

Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce the public to the new baby prince. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo)

Royal Baby 3 is here! Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a boy on Monday. The Duchess left the hospital with Prince William and the baby just hours later.


Earlier Monday, Britain's royal palace confirmed the baby's arrival on Twitter. The baby is the third child for Kate and husband Prince William and fifth in line to the throne.

The baby, whose name has yet to be announced, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was born at 11:01 a.m. (6:01 a.m. ET|3:01 a.m. PT).


The 36-year-old duchess and her husband had traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

RAW VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at hospital to meet baby brother
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Prince William to meet their new brother.



The baby is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild, in line to the throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

RELATED: How two royal babies and two royal weddings in 2018 affect the line of succession
How will two weddings and two royal babies affect the line to the throne?


The baby arrives just a few weeks before the wedding of uncle Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19.

In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth was announced with a notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace - and on royal social media accounts.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby. Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the name is already taken by the baby's big brother.

Like its older siblings, the baby's full title will be Her (or His) Royal Highness, Princess (or Prince), followed by several given names.

PHOTOS: William, Kate and their family through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
